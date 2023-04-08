Telos Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,109 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.22. 4,256,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,244,855. The stock has a market cap of $186.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.34. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

