Telos Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.5% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Danaher by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,839. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The firm has a market cap of $180.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.21.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.86.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

