Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Trading 4.9% Higher

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERNGet Rating) shares traded up 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.66 and last traded at $11.57. 277,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 332,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $652.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of -0.96.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TERN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $123,000.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

