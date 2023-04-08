Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Increased by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 274.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.3% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $185.06. The company had a trading volume of 123,857,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,064,928. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $364.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.74.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.