The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.28.

AZEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AZEK from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AZEK from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AZEK from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

AZEK Price Performance

AZEK opened at $23.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.24, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.60. AZEK has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88.

Insider Activity at AZEK

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $153,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at $943,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $153,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,810,000 shares of company stock worth $125,231,810 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AZEK by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 42.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,372,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 38.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,256,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after purchasing an additional 347,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in AZEK by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,163,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,331,000 after acquiring an additional 34,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

