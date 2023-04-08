The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,644,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,637,523. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average of $60.44. The stock has a market cap of $271.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

