The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Lowered to $329.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $332.00 to $329.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GS. UBS Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $370.14 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $394.13.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $322.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $344.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $652,812.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,184,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.