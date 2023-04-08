The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $190.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ANET. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.20.

Shares of ANET opened at $159.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.17. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $171.44.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $2,235,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,754,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,477,978. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $2,235,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,754,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,477,978. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,054.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,687 shares of company stock worth $47,155,276. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

