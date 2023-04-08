The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Target Price to $35.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SYF. Citigroup raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $33.47. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

