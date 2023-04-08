The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Price Target Raised to $159.00 at Piper Sandler

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $153.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.80.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE:THG opened at $128.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.42. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,392,000. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 263.4% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 358,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 260,147 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,113,000 after purchasing an additional 192,809 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 452,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,969,000 after purchasing an additional 137,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 945,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,819,000 after purchasing an additional 126,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

