The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $156.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.08. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,691.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,691.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.09.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.