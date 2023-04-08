The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 144.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,617,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,544,657,000 after purchasing an additional 393,245 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Williams Companies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,118,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $378,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,639,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,357,000 after buying an additional 2,258,745 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $29.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.15. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.30.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

