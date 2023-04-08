Theta Network (THETA) Price Reaches $1.06 on Top Exchanges

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Theta Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00003782 BTC on exchanges. Theta Network has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $11.38 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Network has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Theta Network Profile

Theta Network launched on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Theta Network’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Network is a next-generation blockchain infrastructure for media and entertainment industries. It has a dual token system consisting of THETA and TFUEL. THETA is the governance token used for staking and protocol governance, while TFUEL is the operational token used for on-chain operations. The supply of THETA is fixed at 1 billion, while TFUEL’s supply increases annually at a fixed percentage. Theta 3.0 introduced new crypto-economics for TFUEL, including the concept of staking and burning to maximize its utility. Theta Network’s infrastructure enables existing media platforms to reduce costs and generate incremental revenues.”

