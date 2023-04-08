Threadgill Financial LLC Invests $375,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.39.

CSX stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

