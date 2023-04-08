Threshold (T) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $360.16 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $360.16 million and approximately $18.89 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0360 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007934 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025358 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00030473 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019053 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003534 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,986.05 or 1.00020616 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,610,858,334.058607 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0362608 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $15,627,421.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.