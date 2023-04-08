Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Shares Up 7%

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.54 and last traded at C$3.51. Approximately 876,880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,008,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.28.

Tilray Brands Trading Up 7.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.24. The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.49.

About Tilray Brands

(Get Rating)

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.