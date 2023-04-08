Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Trading 4.7% Higher

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.48 and last traded at C$2.44. 78,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 44,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.33.

Titanium Transportation Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.44. The firm has a market cap of C$108.82 million and a PE ratio of 11.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.92.

About Titanium Transportation Group

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

Featured Stories

