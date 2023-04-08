Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Insider Sells $26,522.10 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $26,522.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,425,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,171,625.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Stephen Fredette sold 136,364 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $3,019,098.96.

TOST stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Seeyond acquired a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

