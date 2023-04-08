Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Nomura

Nomura started coverage on shares of Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tokyo Electron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.
Tokyo Electron Price Performance
OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. Tokyo Electron has a 1 year low of $38.89 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The company has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.26.
About Tokyo Electron
Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.
