Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.10

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.10 and traded as high as C$1.14. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 49,779 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$261.00 million, a PE ratio of -112.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.11.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

