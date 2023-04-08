Tower Bridge Advisors Has $25.14 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up approximately 2.1% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $25,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 91,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,820,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 112,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,106,000 after buying an additional 29,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $195.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $254.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.77.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

IQVIA Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.