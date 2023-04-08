Tower Bridge Advisors Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,038 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Adobe by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 9.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Adobe by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. DA Davidson began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $380.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $174.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $455.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

