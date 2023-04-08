Tower Bridge Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. AON comprises 1.4% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in AON were worth $16,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AON

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $15,892,814.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,894,949.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $15,892,814.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $61,894,949.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Shares of AON stock opened at $322.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $308.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.89. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

