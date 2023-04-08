Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 128 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $340.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $348.60 and its 200 day moving average is $339.81. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $416.36.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.50.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

