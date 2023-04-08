Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 220 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock opened at $121.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $188.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

