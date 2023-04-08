Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 11,945 Shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 333,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the period. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares comprises about 0.9% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares were worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFEN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 397.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEN opened at $20.47 on Friday. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $190.37 million, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82.

About Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Aerospace & Defense index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap- weighted index of US aerospace and defense companies. DFEN was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

