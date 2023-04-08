Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 275.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.11.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $368.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.47 and its 200-day moving average is $344.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $276.83 and a 12-month high of $384.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $349.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

