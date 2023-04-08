Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $862,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock opened at $206.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.00 and its 200-day moving average is $210.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $96.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.76.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

