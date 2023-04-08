Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 29,446 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,446 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $151.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.26. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

