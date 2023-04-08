Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 482 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37. The company has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

