Traynor Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,994 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

FTEC opened at $112.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.54. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $86.19 and a 52 week high of $120.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.