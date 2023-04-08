Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Raised to Buy at Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TRMB. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Trimble Stock Performance

Trimble stock opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $47.09 and a fifty-two week high of $73.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 86,928.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $162,931,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,946,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,650 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,395,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Articles

