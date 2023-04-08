Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $144.25

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.25 ($1.79) and traded as low as GBX 139.50 ($1.73). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 145.50 ($1.81), with a volume of 3,968,891 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised Tritax Big Box REIT to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Tritax Big Box REIT to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.11) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tritax Big Box REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 172.50 ($2.14).

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -454.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 146.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 144.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.98 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.68. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -2,187.50%.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Brown acquired 11,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £14,906.70 ($18,513.04). Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

