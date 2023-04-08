TRON (TRX) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0659 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TRON has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion and approximately $158.69 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009652 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004603 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003508 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001501 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,907,707,811 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

