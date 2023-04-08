Trumpcoin (TRUMP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11.30

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trumpcoin has a market cap of $340,950.41 and $11.30 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,853.53 or 0.06637328 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00062825 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00021219 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00039213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007009 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017458 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

