TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 621 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $6.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $622.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,784. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $648.50. The company has a market capitalization of $259.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $613.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.09.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

