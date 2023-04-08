TruWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

TruWealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,970,000 after purchasing an additional 90,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,261,000 after buying an additional 180,247 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,608,000 after buying an additional 184,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,611,000 after buying an additional 98,414 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,650. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.00 and its 200-day moving average is $150.59. The company has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

