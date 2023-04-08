TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $26.22 Million Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,350 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Shell comprises 2.6% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $26,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $197,426,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at $153,753,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.02) to GBX 3,000 ($37.26) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.57. 4,338,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,387,885. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $211.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.64. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

