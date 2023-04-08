TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 11,561 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1,592.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $368.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,531,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,359. The firm has a market cap of $349.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $333.47 and a 200 day moving average of $344.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.11.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.