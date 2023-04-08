TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 173 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TruWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,684 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,963,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,167,064. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.15. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $406.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

