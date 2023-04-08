TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,336 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TruWealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $76.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,081. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average of $75.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.