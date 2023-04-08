Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UL. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,649 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 20.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 650,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,005,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,612,000 after purchasing an additional 205,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

