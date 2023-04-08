Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Raised by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $198.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $250.52.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

