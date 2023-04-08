United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Lessened by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Melius began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.22.

Insider Activity

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $188.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

