Utrust (UTK) Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last Week

Utrust (UTK) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $57.80 million and approximately $13.82 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000412 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Utrust has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Utrust Profile

Utrust launched on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to ‘build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

