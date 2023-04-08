UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $3.65 on Thursday. UTStarcom has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $5.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.13% of UTStarcom as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

