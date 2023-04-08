Vai (VAI) Tops One Day Volume of $17,305.20

Vai (VAI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Vai token can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00003480 BTC on exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $56.06 million and approximately $17,305.20 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vai has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.11 or 0.00339516 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official website is venus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Vai Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.