Vale (NYSE:VALE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vale from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE:VALE opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.87. Vale has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 42.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vale will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3542 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Vale’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Institutional Trading of Vale

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Vale by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 277.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.