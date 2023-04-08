Vale (NYSE:VALE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vale from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.85.
Vale Stock Performance
NYSE:VALE opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.87. Vale has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80.
Vale Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3542 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Vale’s payout ratio is 17.04%.
Institutional Trading of Vale
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Vale by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 277.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.
About Vale
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
