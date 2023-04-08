Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,133,000 after purchasing an additional 390,082 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 954,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,908,000 after acquiring an additional 40,926 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 408,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,263 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,034.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,619,000 after acquiring an additional 342,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 208,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $117.18 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $90.87 and a 12 month high of $132.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.12.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

