Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Purchased by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises 1.6% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.08. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.